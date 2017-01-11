A Guide to (Slightly) Healthier Takeout

The conceptual framework

Regardless of cuisine, the healthiest meals start with the right portion sizes and proportions of proteins, vegetables, and carbohydrates. So before you fire up Seamless, get the concept right. Remember the food pyramid, and before that, the square meal? Good. Now forget you ever heard of them, because the USDA’s new dietary guidelines are all about a plate: “Half [of your plate] should be produce, a quarter is protein, and a quarter is whole grains,” says Harris-Pincus. With that in mind, pick your poison.



Chinese food: think steamed

Always, always order your meal steamed with sauce on the side, says Harris-Pincus, who was obese as a child and now knows “every trick in the book” when it comes to saving calories. Otherwise, even an innocuous dish like chicken and broccoli will likely be stir-fried, soaking up plenty of oil and salt before taking a plunge in high-calorie sauce.