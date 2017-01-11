7 Basic Changes Anyone Can Make to Get Healthier

Take it easy on the caffeine

You don't have to give up your coffee fix. In fact, having a cup can actually enhance your mental and physical performance. But if you're guzzling down more than that -- or worse, having a sugar-loaded energy drink -- you're overdosing. "A lot of caffeinated beverages have 10 times the amount of caffeine than a cup of coffee," according to Harrison. "Jacking up the central nervous system isn't the same thing as having energy. Real energy comes from food." Instead of crushing another can of nuclear-colored sugar water, try switching to black coffee or green tea.

Put down your cellphone

You don't need an expert to tell you that America (along with most other countries) is addicted to cellphones, but that attachment affects nearly every part of your life. Mostly, it screws up your sleep, thanks to the blue light it emits. Power down anything with a screen one hour before bed. You can set a nightly alarm on your phone -- the irony! -- to keep yourself in check.