Healthy Foods Dietitians Always Keep on Hand

Pre-prepped fresh fruit

Lisa Dierks, nutritionist at The Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, realizes that shoving five servings of fruits and vegetables into your piehole can be challenging on a daily basis. That's why she preps on the weekends. To be like Lisa, wash grapes, slice berries, and make celery sticks that you can grab and go. Also, whole fruits can be plopped on your countertop as well, so stock up on fruits like apples, pears, bananas, and citrus fruits.



Kombucha

"When I'm looking for an afternoon pick-me-up with not too much caffeine, I always go for a kombucha," says Abigail Kinnear, RDN. She says it's slightly sweet, slightly acidic, and many are chock-full of probiotics, which help regulate your gut. And you definitely want a happy gut, because an unhappy one, well... let your imagination run wild.

