11 Foods You'd Be Stupid Not to Eat in August

Hey there, Food Fans! August here, ready to squirt lemon juice at your eyehole in the form of oppressive humidity, late-summer restlessness, election-cycle Facebook rants, and the realization that you've squandered away two-thirds of the year.

But there's good news, Food Fans: it's still summer, and the fields and streams continue to burst with living plants and animals you'll unceremoniously kill and devour to sustain yourself. What, you've never been called a "Food Fan" by an anthropomorphized month before? Chill out, dude, and start eating these seasonal foods as all your worries fade into the 98-degree heat (band AND weather).