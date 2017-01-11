11 Foods You'd Be Stupid Not to Eat in September

The crisp autumnal air of September has arrived, and everyone is giddy in anticipation of fall! Well, everyone except Billie Joe Armstrong, who doesn't even want to be conscious for the entire month, let alone pick his own apples in the waning dusklight.

But hey, he's earned it -- did YOU compose a rock opera that was adapted into what The New York Times called a "gorgeously wrought" Broadway musical? Did YOU earn 3.5/5 stars from Rolling Stone for said rock opera, which praised you for the "emotional flavor" of your "top-shelf" songs? No? Then you have no right to sleep through September.