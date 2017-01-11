11 Foods You'd Be Stupid Not to Eat in November

Venison

Time for some big buck hunting, just not at the dive bar that's trying too hard to be a dive bar but you go there anyway because it's close and your friends will be there and lots of people are looking to hook up there, even though it's gross and overpriced for what it is. Get out there and get you a real deer!

Venison somehow just made it onto select Arby's menus, which is… confusing? Aren't all fast-food chains required to use Grade F factory meat? Where are Arby's deer coming from? Does a guy in a pickup drop off deer carcasses at the back door? So many questions. Arby's CMO, Rob Lynch, says they're free-range farmed deer, which apparently exist, and claims, "Deer hunters are going to love this sandwich!" But you'd have to be a clinically insane deer hunter to eat an Arby's venison sandwich, right? What would be the point of killing a deer on your own?