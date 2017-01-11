11 Foods You'd Be Stupid Not to Eat in July

There's never been a better time to be American! Let's just leave that statement unexamined, shall we?

Because unexamining is what Americans do best. The Examiner? That was BRITISH -- this guy's a no-good Tory lobsterback, somebody tar and feather the traitor, pronto! Now that you're safely among patriots, you can ease into your rocking chair and soak up the July sun, which year after year provides a bounty of fresh food that springs up from the land given to the United States fair and square through the mystical/divine process of manifest destiny. The best way to eat local, seasonal foods like these is with a clean conscience.