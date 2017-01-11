'Healthy' Foods Dietitians Refuse to Eat

Everyone has a unique definition of "healthy." For some, it means a kale-infused green juice every morning and no carbs after 2pm; for others, it means limiting burger runs to just once a day.

But what about those foods that trick you into thinking you're eating healthy, but in reality you would have been no worse for wear if you'd eaten that burger? Those foods are total dicks. To find out which ones are masquerading as "good for you," a trio of registered dietitians shared the supposedly healthy foods they don't eat.