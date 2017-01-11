11 Foods You'd Be Stupid Not to Eat in June

Hahahahahaha remember when you were a kid and got the summers off? Those days are literally gone forever. Now you have to find novel ways of concealing from your employer the fact that you're still inebriated from the infinite barbecue your life has become, because what's the point of staying sober when you have no discernible skills or desire to acquire any? Oh, yeah, health insurance. You probably still need that.

But not if you eat healthy foods full of antioxidants! You'll never get sick and will probably live forever, making insurance a luxury expense. So feel free to lose your job, get outside, and/or invest unreasonable amounts of time learning some niche craft that will set you apart at this year's Niche Craft and Useless Trinkets Fair. Or, you could start learning about seasonality and food supply issues, because those are real and tangible and other synonyms that make you feel superior to knowledge work. While you're waffling on your future, pass the time by eating these foods in season this June.