7 'Healthy' Habits That Actually Aren't Good for You

Choose dressings made with monounsaturated fat, like olive oil, which promotes absorption of these important antioxidants. Not only will your salad be healthier, but it’ll taste so much better.



Making your bed every morning

Tidying up promotes good mental health and an overall sense of peace at home, and making the bed is a pretty low-effort way to make your room look a little neater. Unfortunately, it also traps heat and moisture on the bed, creating an environment for dust mites to thrive. In other words, making your bed means your bedroom is crawling with tiny bugs.

While these microscopic creatures might not seem like they could do much damage, they may play a role in asthma and allergies. You can let some of the 1.5 million dust mites already infesting the average bed dehydrate and die by removing the covers to let the air cool for a few minutes before making the bed. Or just scratch that chore off the list entirely and let your covers crumple without concern.