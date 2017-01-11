Cardiologists on the Keys to Not Dying

Learn about your family history

Genetics can predispose you to certain diseases, Dr. Weinberg says. So sit down with grandma and go over the more morbid details of the family tree. You may find, for example, that three family members had sudden death before age 50, which may have been described within the family as a heart attack. "But if you scratch the surface, you may find that these people had a valve disease," Dr. Weinberg says. "Maybe it's a family history of aortic dissection, and that's something we need to monitor quite closely."

Dr. Weinberg doesn't think genetic testing is necessary in most cases. "One good conversation where you're taking notes and writing approximate-age medical problems can help you understand what you're at risk for." Bonus: the conversation might uncover scandalous family secrets that’ll make Thanksgiving a lot more interesting.