How You're Wasting Money Trying to Get Healthy

Gluten-free products can steer you wrong

Yes, if you actually have celiac disease, then buying gluten-free food is definitely worth the higher prices. But if you don't, then not eating gluten doesn't necessarily mean you're eating healthier. The possible benefits of going free of gluten are still debatable for the vast majority of the population without celiac, though there are people with wheat allergies and gluten sensitivities.

There isn't an actual test for gluten sensitivity, but plenty of people say they feel better when they cut gluten out of their diet. Of course, if you're getting all that gluten from cupcakes and beer, well, of course you're going to feel better when you cut it out. The problem is the misconception that gluten-free is automatically code for "healthier." It's not. It's code for "does not contain gluten." That's it. And plenty of companies are capitalizing on our misunderstanding by sticking a "gluten-free" label on foods that never had gluten in the first place -- that's why you can buy a bag jelly beans that proudly proclaims they’re gluten-free.