Healthy Snacks to Keep on Hand if You're Trying to Lose Weight

One of the most challenging aspects of losing weight is biological: you still have to eat. Eating all the time probably played some role in getting you to a point where you'd like to drop a few pounds, so it's important to examine your snacking habits.

"Mindless snacking has to be controlled by the individual. But a snack can also, and is also, important as a fourth, fifth, or sixth meal during the day and during strategic times. It must be appropriate for weight loss," says Dr. Paul Lessack, who started the Make Sense Weight Loss Program in Connecticut.

Basically, you're still going to snack, but those snacks should be smart. "You want to consider the science behind certain foods that make them the best snack available for weight loss," Dr. Lessack adds.