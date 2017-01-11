Healthier Food Swaps That Still Taste Amazing

Trying to eat healthier doesn't always mean having to eat foodstuffs that resemble, in taste and texture, cardboard. You can still keep eating garbage and lose some pounds, by opting for better garbage. To help you on the road to making slightly better food choices, we've compiled a few swaps that won't feel so diet-y. (Well, maybe one or two of them will feel a little diet-y.)



Skip the queso... have guacamole instead

There are 1,120 calories in a block of Velveeta, the cheese-like Frankenfood so often used to make queso. The good news is that where there's queso, there's also usually guacamole. Avocados are high in fat (one fruit will deliver 41% of your fat allotment for the day) but it's monounsaturated fat, otherwise known as "the good kind of fat" -- yes, there is such a thing.