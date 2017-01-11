Healthy Snacks That'll Keep You Full the Longest

Snacking between meals is no big deal, but it's tricky. Lots of foods out there will leave you feeling unsatisfied in no time and prone to eating more and putting on pounds later.

"People think that for [good] metabolism you have to eat all through the day, but that's a complete myth," says Kimberly Gomer, a dietitian at Pritikin Longevity Center. "If you're looking to stay full, you can do a combination of fiber and protein or fat. But if you want to stay full and lose weight, you need to eat foods that are low in calorie density."

In other words, that candy bar isn't going to keep you full OR help you keep off the pounds. But you already knew that. If you want to stay full and steer clear of the office vending machine, your keys are protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Here are some ideas.