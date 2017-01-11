Snacks You Should Always Stock if You're Trying to Eat Better

With the possible exceptions of sex and puppies, food just might be the best thing this Earth has going. Thus it’s natural to want to hook yourself up with a snack while you’re working, studying, or binge-watching Master of None when you should be studying.

The problem? When you’re hungry, you reach for whatever’s convenient, which is usually a bacon-wrapped cookie or something else terrible you’re ill-advisedly keeping around. Part of this is timing; according to Doctor On Demand’s Dr. Tania Elliott, eating before you actually get hungry is the key to keeping cravings in check. But for the inevitable times you can’t resist a Netflix-and-snack binge, stock up on the following foods to make your time on the couch a little healthier.