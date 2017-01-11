Wow, It's Insane These Things Used to Be Called 'Healthy'

Stop! Drop that banana -- it's deadly! Just kidding; bananas are actually good for you. But I got you for a second, didn't I? Welcome to the last hundred or so years in personal health information -- a time when cure-alls were touted, consumed, and discredited on countless occasions.

So let's dig into a few really dumb things that people used to think were healthy… but first, DROP YOUR LACROIX! It's destroying your enamel! (Sorry, that one's somewhat true.)

SnackWell's

SnackWell's? More like SnackHELL'S. (YES, GOT IT!) Launched in 1992 during the zenith of the fat-free craze, SnackWell's were considered healthy desserts because they don't contain fat. (Never mind that fats are actually good for you.) The problem? The very first ingredient on the list is sugar. "I fell prey to this," says dietitian Molly Kimball with a sigh. "At the time, I was in high school, and we were like, 'This is the best thing ever.' But it was horrible. We were pouring sugar into our bodies, thinking we were doing a good thing."