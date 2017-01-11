Scientific Proof Why You Shouldn't Make Your Bed Every Day

Turns out that not making your bed every morning isn't just lazy -- it's also smart and better for your health. Really.
While you've dutifully acquiesced to your mom or partner's demands to make the bed every day for years, science has long shown that you're probably better off leaving it as an unmade mess, and the more unmade, the better, according to a report by The Loop.
Just like most of your place, your bed is home to millions of common microscopic dust mites that feed on human skin scales, absorb the moisture that comes off your body, and take microscopic shits all over your sheets, which is bad for folks with asthma and dust allergies because we inhale it all night. In other words, every night, your bed is a skin-filled smorgasbord and toilet for the tiny bastards, and when you get up and make your bed in the morning, you're basically trapping them under a nice protective lid until you snuggle up with them again later. But, it doesn't have to be this way.
Yes, indeed, if you leave your bed unmade, the mites, skin scales, and moisture will all be exposed to light and air, leaving the creatures less likely to survive, according to the report. Really, you can't go wrong with not wasting time tucking and tidying, unless you're a neat freak. In which case, to each his own... mass of microscopic bed demons. Nighty night!
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and doesn't remember the last time he made is bed after getting up in the morning, so this is good, right? Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.