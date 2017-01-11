Scientific Proof Why You Shouldn't Make Your Bed Every Day

Turns out that not making your bed every morning isn't just lazy -- it's also smart and better for your health. Really.

While you've dutifully acquiesced to your mom or partner's demands to make the bed every day for years, science has long shown that you're probably better off leaving it as an unmade mess, and the more unmade, the better, according to a report by The Loop.

Just like most of your place, your bed is home to millions of common microscopic dust mites that feed on human skin scales, absorb the moisture that comes off your body, and take microscopic shits all over your sheets, which is bad for folks with asthma and dust allergies because we inhale it all night. In other words, every night, your bed is a skin-filled smorgasbord and toilet for the tiny bastards, and when you get up and make your bed in the morning, you're basically trapping them under a nice protective lid until you snuggle up with them again later. But, it doesn't have to be this way.