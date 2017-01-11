Here's Why You Jerk Awake Just as You Fall Asleep

Normally, you go through three stages of sleep: light slumber, deep slumber, then rapid eye movement (REM). But as Badre explains, being tired or stressed could result in hitting REM sooner than normal. When that happens, it's possible that despite the fact that you're sleeping, your muscles haven't had enough time to relax, which then causes you to jerk and wake up, per the report.

But there could be a fairly simple way to put a stop to all of the jerking keeping you awake at night: Get a on regular sleeping pattern. Whatever that means...

h/t Independent

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.