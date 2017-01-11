Health

Public Libraries Are Becoming Popular Places to Shoot Heroin

By Published On 09/12/2016 By Published On 09/12/2016
Rawpixel.com/shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

If you've been paying attention at all over the past few years, you know that an opioid addiction epidemic has swept across America, affecting people across races and socioeconomic classes. Prince died of an opioid overdose, for crying out loud.

Now another American institution is feeling the effects of the health crisis: libraries, with their quiet spaces and free public access, are becoming a destination for drug users to shoot up heroin.

Although places like gas stations and restaurants experience drug users and overdoses, libraries are inherently more welcoming. They're free -- you don't even have to check out a book to use them -- and people tend to keep to themselves. 

It's become such an issue that the American Library Association is encouraging librarians to be trained in overdose response. You know a health crisis is serious when librarians are literally being drafted into service as first responders. In Eureka, CA, for example, librarian Kitty Yancheff discovered a patron who had overdosed after she noticed his lips were turning blue. She successfully revitalized him by injecting the heroin antidote Narcan into his leg, and then into his arm. 

"I felt grateful that we had this Narcan on hand and that we were able to save his life, but it was kind of surreal," Yancheff told the Associated Press

With more and more libraries facing drug-related tragedies -- men were found dead in library restrooms in Norfolk, VA and Oak Park, IL from heroin overdoses this year -- employees are working to combat this epidemic. In Boston, libraries now have needle drop boxes. Although librarians are encouraged to get overdose training, the American Library Association also wants library employees to work with professionals such as police officers and social workers. It also wouldn't hurt to have an extra hand from doctors and pharmaceutical companies to help limit the runaway abuse of opioid painkillers.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Christina Stiehl is a Health and fitness staff writer for Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @ChristinaStiehl.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Only 4 Exercises You Need for Freakishly Strong Legs
Fit Kit

related

READ MORE
The Tiny Superfood You Can Sprinkle Onto Pretty Much Anything
Eats of Strength

related

READ MORE
The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like