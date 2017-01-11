Public Libraries Are Becoming Popular Places to Shoot Heroin

If you've been paying attention at all over the past few years, you know that an opioid addiction epidemic has swept across America, affecting people across races and socioeconomic classes. Prince died of an opioid overdose, for crying out loud.

Now another American institution is feeling the effects of the health crisis: libraries, with their quiet spaces and free public access, are becoming a destination for drug users to shoot up heroin.

Although places like gas stations and restaurants experience drug users and overdoses, libraries are inherently more welcoming. They're free -- you don't even have to check out a book to use them -- and people tend to keep to themselves.