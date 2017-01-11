The Art of Eating High-Fat Food Without Actually Getting Fat

There's nothing as sweet as the siren call of a juicy, ½lb cheeseburger loaded up with melty pepper Jack, a couple slices of bacon, avocado, grilled onions, and jalapeños. Add an order of French fries and a chocolate shake, and you might just be experiencing a slice of heaven.

A slice of heaven with somewhere between 70 and 100g of fat… and not all of it the good kind. Won't all that fat turn you into a great big fat person?

After years spent ping-ponging between the "fat is bad for you!" and "fat is good for you!" camps, the truth lies somewhere (annoyingly) in the middle. While it's absurd to vilify one of only three macronutrients your body fundamentally requires to function, it's also absurd to assume you can chow down on double bacon cheeseburgers day in and day out without any sort of ill effect.