Free & Easy Ways to Get Killer Workouts at Home

Canned food

Pick your poison: soup, beans, or cranberry sauce. Whatever you choose, Hilliard says to make sure you pick two cans of the same weight and size, which you can then use to strengthen and sculpt your shoulders.

Hilliard recommends using said cans as dumbbells during shoulder shrugs, calf raises, biceps curls, and other more complicated sequences. For example, form a "T" position with your body (heels together and lifted off the floor; arms outstretched on either side holding said cans) and either pulse for 10 reps, or hold that position for 10 seconds.

Dish towels

Tracy Carlinsky of Brooklyn Bodyburn recommends using a standard dishtowel under your feet to make your core exercises more challenging. Perfect for slidable surfaces -- wood floors or a tiled kitchen -- these pseudo gliders can help take knee tucks, mountain climbers, plank jacks, and lunges to the next level for more sculpted and toned abs.