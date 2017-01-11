The hand-off happens at a taqueria in Brooklyn. My editor shows up grinning, carrying my Joy for All in a shopping bag. This spares me the embarrassment of having to carry it in plain sight back to my apartment. I get it home and study the packaging. It's supposedly ready to be loved right out of the box, but I'm just not ready to dive right in. So I remove my Joy for All, set it on the floor of my place, and do what so many people do when they get a new pet: I shoot a Facebook video. "Robo-kitty has arrived at my apartment," I declare in the caption accompanying the 19-second clip in which the Joy for All executes two meows, a paw lift, and kind of a half-collapse. "Meet the future, and tell your existing cats they will be phased out." I get one comment: "Just adorable." I know this person. I know he doesn't mean it.