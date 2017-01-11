How to Trick Your Body Into Eating Less After a Workout

Experience is often a cruel teacher, which becomes abundantly clear when you try to follow the advice of genetically blessed trainers and nutritionists who blithely chant, "Exercise more and eat less!" as if those two things are somehow easy to do together.

But when you try to exercise more and eat less, you end up leaving the gym feeling like you need to eat a 2lb burrito. And then another one. Because you're so stupid hungry from all the exercise.

Good thing there's a trick for that.

Don't think of exercise as exercise

It may sound like a riddle, but it's a technique that's been scientifically studied. A 2014 study from the Cornell Food and Brand Lab set out to investigate why some people gain weight when participating in exercise programs. Researchers assumed (in the most obvious assumption ever) that some people eat more after exercise, overcompensating for the calories burned. They went on to postulate that this tendency to "eat everything in sight" wasn't because exercisers actually needed more calories, but because they felt they needed more calories, either as a reward for their effort or to refuel after their workout.