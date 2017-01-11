Here's How I Got Fat

I was scrolling through pictures from a writers’ conference I recently attended, and as I went through them, I had a happy, light feeling in my heart. This was one of those events that feel like they’re changing something in your life, and I enjoyed seeing the faces of new friends.

And then I came across the one above.

That’s me. I had an experience, seeing this photograph that I haven’t had in awhile. In every other photograph, I saw whole people. I had zero negative reaction. But this one? I saw saggy boobs and a belly roll. I saw weird hair that isn’t used to Nashville humidity. I saw a funky chicken neck that hasn’t quite gotten used to being less full.