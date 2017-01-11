After You Quit the Gym, How Long Until You're Officially a Slob?

One week: The danger zone

According to Mrozek, once you start approaching a week off, it gets harder and harder to come back to the gym because the workout habit may have been broken. To make matters worse, your mood may take a dive due to a lack of endorphins, which isn’t exactly a motivating factor.



Two weeks: Physical performance is significantly reduced

This is when you start to see real losses. Weiss warns that within two to three weeks, you can expect to lose as much as two to three pounds of lean muscle mass, as well as 25% to 30% of your speed, endurance, and strength.

Backing up Weiss’s claim is a study in the Journal of Rehabilitation Medicine, which revealed that young men lose significant muscle strength when they stop working out, even if they were previously in good shape.