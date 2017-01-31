Here's How Many Calories Your Favorite Tequila Has

Despite what you may have heard, drinking tequila will not make you behave differently than if you'd drank vodka, whiskey, or any other type of alcohol -- that's a myth, and a particularly silly one at that.

However, tequila does differ from the rest of the pack in one key area: it's basically the lowest-calorie booze you can buy. Seriously.

After comparing the nutritional info on some of the top tequila brands out there, we found that on average, a 1.5oz shot of tequila contains roughly 98 calories; compare that to vodka (106 calories) and whiskey (113 calories), and it's pretty clear that tequila's the liquor of choice for the calorie-counters among us. Check out the specific calorie count (and ABV) for each bottle below: