Here's How Many Calories Your Favorite Tequila Has

Despite what you may have heard, drinking tequila will not make you behave differently than if you'd drank vodka, whiskey, or any other type of alcohol -- that's a myth, and a particularly silly one at that.
However, tequila does differ from the rest of the pack in one key area: it's basically the lowest-calorie booze you can buy. Seriously.
After comparing the nutritional info on some of the top tequila brands out there, we found that on average, a 1.5oz shot of tequila contains roughly 98 calories; compare that to vodka (106 calories) and whiskey (113 calories), and it's pretty clear that tequila's the liquor of choice for the calorie-counters among us. Check out the specific calorie count (and ABV) for each bottle below:
Jose Cuervo Gold
96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Jose Cuervo Silver
96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Don Julio Blanco
96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Herradura Reposado
97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Avion Silver
97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Patrón Añejo
98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Patrón "Gran Patrón Burdeos" Añejo
98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Patrón Silver
99 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Hornitos Reposado
103 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Milagro Silver
104 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Cazadores Reposado
104 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Assuming you're not allergic to agave, this is all great news, and the lower calorie count in each splash of tequila means you've got a little more wiggle room when it comes to putting together potentially gut-busting (but delicious) tequila cocktails. Not a ton of wiggle room, mind you -- a basic margarita will run you upwards of 400 calories -- but that's why it's called wiggle room.
Bonus fun fact: it's practically impossible to find an American-made tequila brand. Who knew?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.