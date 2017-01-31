Health

Here's How Many Calories Your Favorite Tequila Has

tequila shot with lime and salt rim
Marcelo_Krelling/Shutterstock

Despite what you may have heard, drinking tequila will not make you behave differently than if you'd drank vodka, whiskey, or any other type of alcohol -- that's a myth, and a particularly silly one at that.

However, tequila does differ from the rest of the pack in one key area: it's basically the lowest-calorie booze you can buy. Seriously.

After comparing the nutritional info on some of the top tequila brands out there, we found that on average, a 1.5oz shot of tequila contains roughly 98 calories; compare that to vodka (106 calories) and whiskey (113 calories), and it's pretty clear that tequila's the liquor of choice for the calorie-counters among us. Check out the specific calorie count (and ABV) for each bottle below: 

Jose Cuervo Gold

96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Jose Cuervo Silver

96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Don Julio Blanco

96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Herradura Reposado

97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Avion Silver

97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Patrón Añejo

98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Patrón "Gran Patrón Burdeos" Añejo

98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Patrón Silver

99 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Hornitos Reposado

103 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Milagro Silver

104 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Cazadores Reposado

104 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Assuming you're not allergic to agave, this is all great news, and the lower calorie count in each splash of tequila means you've got a little more wiggle room when it comes to putting together potentially gut-busting (but delicious) tequila cocktails. Not a ton of wiggle room, mind you -- a basic margarita will run you upwards of 400 calories -- but that's why it's called wiggle room.

Bonus fun fact: it's practically impossible to find an American-made tequila brand. Who knew?

Gianni Jaccoma is an editor for Thrillist

