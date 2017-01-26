Here's How Many Calories Your Favorite Vodka Shot Has

As we all know, drinking clear spirits can potentially reduce the harshness of a hangover -- and vodka's basically the go-to clear spirit. That said, you're probably starting to wonder just how much of an impact those frosty vodka shots are having on your trim figure, right? Of course you are.

To get a better idea of what you're doing to your body with all that potato-liquor, we took a look at the number of calories you'll find in some of the most popular vodkas on the market. On average, a 1.5oz shot of vodka contains about 100 calories. Check out some more specific brand stats below, arranged from least-calorific to most..