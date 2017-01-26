Health

Here's How Many Calories Your Favorite Vodka Shot Has

By Published On 01/25/2017 By Published On 01/25/2017
Gashgeron/Shutterstock

Trending

related

Internet Urban Legends That Are as Scary as the Slender Man

related

JetBlue Has a Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Tickets Right Now

related

Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Chips & Guac Right Now

related

Tales of the Absolute Worst Food-Service Workers Ever

As we all know, drinking clear spirits can potentially reduce the harshness of a hangover -- and vodka's basically the go-to clear spirit. That said, you're probably starting to wonder just how much of an impact those frosty vodka shots are having on your trim figure, right? Of course you are.

To get a better idea of what you're doing to your body with all that potato-liquor, we took a look at the number of calories you'll find in some of the most popular vodkas on the market. On average, a 1.5oz shot of vodka contains about 100 calories. Check out some more specific brand stats below, arranged from least-calorific to most..

Ketel One

96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Absolut

96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Belvedere

96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Stolichnaya

96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Smirnoff Vodka (Red Label)

97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Royal Gate

97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Popov Vodka (80 proof)

97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Bowman's Vodka

97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Grey Goose

97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Svedka

104 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Smirnoff Vodka (Silver Label)

110 calories per 1.5oz shot
42.2% ABV

Tito's Handmade Vodka

113 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Smirnoff Vodka (Blue Label)

121 calories per 1.5oz shot
50% ABV

Popov Vodka

121 calories per 1.5oz shot
50% ABV

If you're shocked that vodka has this many calories in a single shot, you're clearly not up on your vodka facts: the stuff's made with potatoes, wheat, and/or corn after all. This isn't to say there aren't low-calorie vodka cocktails out there for the health-conscious among us, though -- they just won't be the absolute best ones out there.

Gianni Jaccoma is an editor for Thrillist, and he's never had a bad experience with vodka. Follow him on Twitter @gjaccoma

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Everything You Should Actually Do to Beat a Cold

related

READ MORE
How Often Do You REALLY Need to Go to the Doctor?

related

READ MORE
Things Keep Getting Worse & Worse for Theranos, With No End in Sight

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like