Here's How Many Calories Your Favorite Vodka Shot Has

As we all know, drinking clear spirits can potentially reduce the harshness of a hangover -- and vodka's basically the go-to clear spirit. That said, you're probably starting to wonder just how much of an impact those frosty vodka shots are having on your trim figure, right? Of course you are.
To get a better idea of what you're doing to your body with all that potato-liquor, we took a look at the number of calories you'll find in some of the most popular vodkas on the market. On average, a 1.5oz shot of vodka contains about 100 calories. Check out some more specific brand stats below, arranged from least-calorific to most..
Ketel One
96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Absolut
96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Belvedere
96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Stolichnaya
96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Smirnoff Vodka (Red Label)
97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Royal Gate
97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Popov Vodka (80 proof)
97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Bowman's Vodka
97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Grey Goose
97 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Svedka
104 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Smirnoff Vodka (Silver Label)
110 calories per 1.5oz shot
42.2% ABV
Tito's Handmade Vodka
113 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Smirnoff Vodka (Blue Label)
121 calories per 1.5oz shot
50% ABV
Popov Vodka
121 calories per 1.5oz shot
50% ABV
If you're shocked that vodka has this many calories in a single shot, you're clearly not up on your vodka facts: the stuff's made with potatoes, wheat, and/or corn after all. This isn't to say there aren't low-calorie vodka cocktails out there for the health-conscious among us, though -- they just won't be the absolute best ones out there.