Here's How Many Calories Your Favorite Whiskey Shot Has

It's no coincidence that the first drink mentioned in Chumbawumba's hit single "Tub Thumping" is a whiskey one; whether you're a scotch-sippin' connoisseur or simply a fan of the cheap stuff, there's nothing quite like a good whiskey.

That said, let's not kid ourselves: whiskey's not the best choice for folks looking to shed some pounds. We tallied up the numbers on some of the most popular whiskey brands on the market, and found that on average, a 1.5oz shot of whiskey contains about 108 calories. Check out the full list of bottle stats below, arranged from least-calorie-heavy to most.

Crown Royal Special Reserve

96 calories per 1.5oz shot

40% ABV