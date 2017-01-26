Health

Here's How Many Calories Your Favorite Whiskey Shot Has

By Published On 01/26/2017 By Published On 01/26/2017
whiskey shot with bottle
Brian Goodman/Shutterstock

Trending

related

Internet Urban Legends That Are as Scary as the Slender Man

related

These Chicago Charities and Organizations Need Your Help in 2017

related

Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Chips & Guac Right Now

related

JetBlue Has a Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Tickets Right Now

It's no coincidence that the first drink mentioned in Chumbawumba's hit single "Tub Thumping" is a whiskey one; whether you're a scotch-sippin' connoisseur or simply a fan of the cheap stuff, there's nothing quite like a good whiskey.

That said, let's not kid ourselves: whiskey's not the best choice for folks looking to shed some pounds. We tallied up the numbers on some of the most popular whiskey brands on the market, and found that on average, a 1.5oz shot of whiskey contains about 108 calories. Check out the full list of bottle stats below, arranged from least-calorie-heavy to most.

Crown Royal Special Reserve

96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Jack Daniels

98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Glenfiddich Scotch Whisky

98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Wild Turkey

98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

98 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​40% ABV

Johnnie Walker (Black Label)

98 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​40% ABV

Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon

100 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​40% ABV

Chivas Regal Premium Scotch

104 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​40% ABV

Jameson Irish Whiskey

104 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​40% ABV

Johnnie Walker (Red Label)

105 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​43% ABV

Fireball

108 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​33% ABV

Bulleit Rye

109 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​45% ABV

Bulleit Bourbon

109 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​45% ABV

Maker's Mark

110 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​45.5% ABV

Knob Creek Bourbon

120 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​50% ABV

Wild Turkey 101

124 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​50.5% ABV

Dalwhinnie Scotch Whisky

141 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​57.8% ABV

Cragganmore Scotch Whisky

147 calories per 1.5oz shot
​​​​​​​60.1% ABV

Whew, that's a shitload of calories. If you're still all-in on whiskey, you'll at least want to minimize the damage you're doing to your waistline every weekend by taking your whiskey on the rocks (or straight, if you're a real man/psychopath).

Or, if you don't give a hoot about calories, mix yourself a pro-level whiskey cocktail and call it a day.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Gianni Jaccoma is an editor at Thrillist and a founding member of Chumbawumba. Follow him @gjaccoma.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Texting Screws Up Your Neck. Here Are the Exercises to Fix It.
Fit Kit

related

READ MORE
Don't Drink Too Much Water, or You'll End Up in the Hospital

related

READ MORE
A Killer Workout You Can Do on Any Set of Stairs
GapFit_Dec16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like