Here's How Many Calories Your Favorite Whiskey Shot Has

It's no coincidence that the first drink mentioned in Chumbawumba's hit single "Tub Thumping" is a whiskey one; whether you're a scotch-sippin' connoisseur or simply a fan of the cheap stuff, there's nothing quite like a good whiskey.
That said, let's not kid ourselves: whiskey's not the best choice for folks looking to shed some pounds. We tallied up the numbers on some of the most popular whiskey brands on the market, and found that on average, a 1.5oz shot of whiskey contains about 108 calories. Check out the full list of bottle stats below, arranged from least-calorie-heavy to most.
Crown Royal Special Reserve
96 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Jack Daniels
98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Glenfiddich Scotch Whisky
98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Wild Turkey
98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Bushmills Irish Whiskey
98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Johnnie Walker (Black Label)
98 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon
100 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Chivas Regal Premium Scotch
104 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Jameson Irish Whiskey
104 calories per 1.5oz shot
40% ABV
Johnnie Walker (Red Label)
105 calories per 1.5oz shot
43% ABV
Fireball
108 calories per 1.5oz shot
33% ABV
Bulleit Rye
109 calories per 1.5oz shot
45% ABV
Bulleit Bourbon
109 calories per 1.5oz shot
45% ABV
Maker's Mark
110 calories per 1.5oz shot
45.5% ABV
Knob Creek Bourbon
120 calories per 1.5oz shot
50% ABV
Wild Turkey 101
124 calories per 1.5oz shot
50.5% ABV
Dalwhinnie Scotch Whisky
141 calories per 1.5oz shot
57.8% ABV
Cragganmore Scotch Whisky
147 calories per 1.5oz shot
60.1% ABV
Whew, that's a shitload of calories. If you're still all-in on whiskey, you'll at least want to minimize the damage you're doing to your waistline every weekend by taking your whiskey on the rocks (or straight, if you're a real man/psychopath).
Or, if you don't give a hoot about calories, mix yourself a pro-level whiskey cocktail and call it a day.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.