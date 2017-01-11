Health

The Calories in Your Favorite Beers, Expressed in Halloween Candy

By Published On 10/28/2015 By Published On 10/28/2015
Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

For kids up to about age 12, Halloween is the best holiday. All the candy you can eat, without even a hint of diabetes! Then, for a nine-year gap, young adults must remain cloistered in their rooms on All Hallows' Eve, to emerge a full-on grown-up at age 21.

At this point, Halloween becomes an alcohol-fueled free-for-all, with an oddly large number of sexually charged cat costumes. But there's still candy! Since your body can't recover from a coma-inducing sugar high like it did when you were 10, you'll need to think about how much you consume. That's where this guide comes in: you'll be able to see just how much candy you're eating when you drink a beer, and vice versa, in terms of calories. Hopefully this will lead to more informed decisions when you're weighing whether to plunge your hand into that candy bowl at the party, or into the cooler for another beer. And if you choose "both," well, at least you'll know what you're in for:

Related

related

We Went Back to School to See if Lunch Still Sucks

related

Obvious, But True: Your Favorite Coffee Drinks Are Making You Fat

related

Red Wine Isn't Actually Better for You Than Other Kinds of Booze

related

We Went Back to School to See if Lunch Still Sucks
Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Anthony Schneck is the health editor at Thrillist who sees no reason to choose. Follow him @AnthonySchneck.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Soylent Is Recalling Snack Bars Because They Make People Poop Uncontrollably

related

READ MORE
Holy Shit, the World's First Human Head Transplant Is Actually Happening

related

READ MORE
From My Poop to My Period, I Tracked Everything I Possibly Could on My Phone

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like