The Calories in Your Favorite Beers, Expressed in Halloween Candy

For kids up to about age 12, Halloween is the best holiday. All the candy you can eat, without even a hint of diabetes! Then, for a nine-year gap, young adults must remain cloistered in their rooms on All Hallows' Eve, to emerge a full-on grown-up at age 21.

At this point, Halloween becomes an alcohol-fueled free-for-all, with an oddly large number of sexually charged cat costumes. But there's still candy! Since your body can't recover from a coma-inducing sugar high like it did when you were 10, you'll need to think about how much you consume. That's where this guide comes in: you'll be able to see just how much candy you're eating when you drink a beer, and vice versa, in terms of calories. Hopefully this will lead to more informed decisions when you're weighing whether to plunge your hand into that candy bowl at the party, or into the cooler for another beer. And if you choose "both," well, at least you'll know what you're in for: