How Much Halloween Candy Does It Take to Get to 2,000 Calories?

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

How much candy is too much? While the 2,000-calorie diet is far from a perfect measure of how much a person should ingest in one day, it's probably a safe bet that if you've reached that threshold in candy alone, you MAY want to stop?

Or fine, just ignore us and eat another Snickers. Whatever! But as a public service, the following guide will let you know how much of various candy treats it takes to eat your way to 2,000 calories.

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Butterfinger

"Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger, otherwise I'll only get a meager 1,730 calories!"

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Fun-size Twix

Wait, do the fun sizes come from the left Twix factory or the right Twix factory? Does that affect calorie count?

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Fun-size Snickers

25?! That's way more fun than Twix. Well played, Snickers.

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Reese's Minis

Way to stop on that last half of a mini Reese's cup. That's admirable restraint. 

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Candy corn

If you find yourself compelled to eat this much candy corn, seek professional help. 

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

SweeTARTS

"But it's fine if they have no fat. Right? RIGHT...?!"

(It isn't.)

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

M&M's

Wait... how many are in a bag? This seems way too doable. 

