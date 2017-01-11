Things You Didn't Know About the Humble Banana

I'll never forget the worst bike accident of my life. It happened on an overcast December afternoon in Syracuse, NY, a couple days after a snowfall. The roads were clear, but the air was cold, so cold that I only had one hand on the handlebars. The other I kept warm in my pocket, clutching a single, just-ripe-enough banana, my only appreciable sustenance for the day.

So when the car cut me off, forcing me to brake and fly over my front wheel, and I got up and saw my banana -- my beautiful, perfect, filling, afternoon-snack banana -- smeared across the pavement, you can imagine I was pissed.

A medium-sized banana typically contains 105 calories

That's for a 7" to 8-7/8" banana, with a mass of 118g. On the high end, an extra-large banana over 9" long and weighing in at 152g carries 135 calories. On the low end, an extra-small one at 6" long and 81g carries just about 72 calories. For comparison, a medium-sized apple, about 3" in diameter at 182g, carries 95 calories. That's not quite a meal, but when you're in college it'll tide you over an hour or two.