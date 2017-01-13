Why Avocados Are the Sexiest Health Food on Earth

Consider the ripe avocado. Bumpy on the outside, smooth on the inside, it's been compared to testicles for centuries, and is the tastiest health food sitting on your kitchen counter right now (you bought a few this week, right?).

You want one right now, don't you? If healthy fruit can be sexy, avocados fit the bill, and we're about to peel off its skin and talk about why. Now dim the lights and play the smooth jazz.

In more ways than one. They're good fat -- one of the best sources of healthy fat, in fact. They're practically bursting with vitamin C, protein, and other nutrients, as well as fiber and antioxidants that can help you feel young well into old age. The superfood moniker is not an exaggeration.