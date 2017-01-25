Things You Didn't Know About the Humble Egg

I will never forget the look on my friend Cody's face when a punk from a rival high school leaning out of a moving car pelted him with a giant egg, in broad daylight, as we walked to the train station in sophomore year of high school on our way home. His brow compressed into folds of rage as he watched the car speed off in the opposite direction.

Remarkably, the egg hadn't broken on his face, leaving only a red mark on the point of impact on his forehead and a smeared yolk on the sidewalk. Cody was pissed, but his body was clean. As far as we were concerned, he was victorious.

Since that odd miracle of physics, I have never underestimated the power of the egg, including its seemingly endless applications in cooking and projectile warfare. Here are a few reasons it's one of the healthiest, most versatile foods you can eat (and do anything with).