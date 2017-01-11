What's the Normal Number of Times to Poop in a Day?

Everyone Poops isn't just an excellent children's book; it's a fact. No matter how much some people try to deny it, you can't outsmart biology. And you don't necessarily want to try -- didn't you ever see Jurassic Park?

The ideal frequency of bowel movements, however, has been a constant source of debate, and for some unfortunates, dismay. No one likes it when the Captain's Log is off.

But what’s really normal? We asked a gastroenterologist, Dr. Lisa Ganjhu, to dump a little knowledge on us.

(You thought we wouldn’t be making poop puns in this story? That’s cute.)

Everyone poops... differently

It should hopefully come as no surprise that just because everyone poops, doesn't mean they poop with the same regularity. Whatsoever.