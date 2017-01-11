So, How Much Bacon Can You Eat and Still Be Healthy?

Can I get away with eating some bacon, sometimes?

Smoking one cigarette doesn’t give you lung cancer; does the same hold true for bacon?

Yes, kind of. Tobacco is a good analogy here, but not in the way you might hope. While a cigarette every once in a while probably isn’t going to lead to end-of-life care discussions, you’re definitely taking a risk. Keep in mind that even after you quit smoking, your lungs will never be at the same level of health as those of a nonsmoker.

But while you’re not going to find a health professional on earth willing to blow his or her reputation by saying, “Sure, smoking every once in a while is probably fine,” you will see some debate among doctors and nutritionists about whether a little bacon here and there is fine.