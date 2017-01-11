Here's How Much Weight You Can Lose Pooping

Have you ever weighed yourself before and then after taking a dump?

Of course you have! Who hasn't? The best part is seeing the scale budge in your favor after dropping the kids off at the pool.

So it stands to reason that if you could poop more, you'd lose weight, right? Same for farting -- gas has mass, after all. Could pooping and farting be legit weight-loss secrets, or is it all just a lot of hot air?