How Much Protein Do You REALLY Need?

Many Americans have a deeply rooted fear that they're not getting enough protein. Like most fears, it's used to sell stuff -- in this case, packaged food, with bold letters that say something like, “Now With 1,369% More Protein!” as though you definitely need more protein, if only there were a cracker to deliver it.

And dammit if it doesn’t work like a charm. I even like Whole Grain Goldfish better than the originals now.

But how much protein do we really need in our diet to be healthy? Are vegetarians and vegans in danger of collapsing due to protein deficiency? We asked Dr. Stephen Neabore of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine to find out, and holy Angus beef burgers if these findings didn’t blow our minds.