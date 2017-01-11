What’s the Least Amount of Running You Need to Do to Be Healthy?

So that's it? A moderate jog for an hour a week is all we have to do to extend our lives? Could cardiovascular fitness really be that simple?

Of course not!



The experts don’t exactly agree

There’s conflicting information out there from all the authorities, making our task even more difficult. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends moderate-intensity cardiorespiratory exercise for at least 30 minutes, five days a week.

The National Institutes of Health complicates things a bit, saying that any exercise is better than none (duh), but for major health benefits, do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week. The NIH also says that 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic work per week is just as good. No matter how high your intensity, your workouts should last 10 minutes at a time, and be spread over multiple days.