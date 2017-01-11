Why It's Time to Stop Believing Salt Is the Devil

This just in: the World Health Organization announced that Americans are eating too little salt. So for the love of health, find yourself some bacon and fries, and save your life.

Just kidding! The much more depressing truth is that 90% of Americans eat much more salt than recommended by all major health organizations. But just a few years ago, these same organizations were convinced that low-fat diets were the key to good health. We now know that’s bullshit. So is the attack on our salt shaker just as misguided? Or are these salt-free health nuts actually on to something? As it turns out, salt may have unfairly received the blame for a whole host of diseases for which it's only partially responsible.

