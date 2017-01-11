Your Daily Sugar Allowance, Pictured in Different Foods

The World Health Organization made news by declaring bacon (and other processed meats) carcinogenic, but for most people in the Western world, sugar is much more problematic for overall health. In response to out-of-control sugar consumption -- which leads to fun diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease -- the WHO recommended that people cut their sugar consumption to 10% of daily calorie consumption at most, and ideally to 5%. What are you, WHO, our Mom???

Still, the WHO has a point. What it means practically is that you should be eating no more than 25 grams, or about 6 teaspoons, of added sugar each day. Unfortunately, it's not always easy to tell how much sugar you're getting in your ketchup or your crackers. To help you better visualize what that amount of sugar looks like, the foods below would put you pretty close to the WHO's recommended limit.