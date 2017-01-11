Everything You Need to Know About Not Getting Sick This Winter

Don’t recycle those germs

Now that the cold, dry air outside has set the mood for viral reproduction, let’s trap all those germs inside! This is exactly what we do when we blast the heat with no windows open.

Even if the warmer temperatures inside weaken viruses, chances are pretty good that the closed-unit air circulation and close quarters of your office/school/house/gym/mall/IT’S EVERYWHERE fling the bugs from Janice, to Bob, to you, and back again, a dozen times a minute.

Since you’d no longer be employed if you opened all the windows in the office, your best bet is to fortify your defense system. Dr. Grewal recommends washing your hands often throughout the day, emphasizing that recent research shows that it’s actually the heat, not the soap, that kills germs. And instead of drinking from the communal coffee pot (sounds pretty gross now, doesn’t it?), make yourself a green tea, which contains well-researched antiviral compounds to give your immune system an extra boost.