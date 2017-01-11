How to Survive a Game of Touch Football When You're Totally Out of Shape

If your idea of exercise is walking from the fridge to the couch, that annual game of touch football many people play around Thanksgiving may not be so friendly. To avoid the pain of a life-sidelining hamstring pull (and the embarrassment of telling your friends your kid sister’s two-handed tag did the damage), you need to follow a little pre-game prep.



Get your body used to the idea of moving around

There’s a reason athletes have a preseason: they need to condition and prepare for no-holds-barred activity after a long offseason. The average person is no different. Even if you’ve slacked off for months and your big family game is next week, do yourself a favor and squeeze in a few sweat sessions before you hit the field. Keep them light -- a combination of walk/jog intervals and stretching are a good place to start -- to avoid excessive soreness.