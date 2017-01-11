A Guide to Staying Ridiculously Happy This Winter

Between the family obligations, the weather, and the nagging feeling that the football team you coached this season is about to fire you, winter is stressful.

When people experience stress, they experience it physically, emotionally, and cognitively, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Marla Deibler of The Center for Emotional Health. Basically, there’s no part of your body and brain that gets out of this one, and you're left to just deal with a bunch of fight-or-flight instincts.

But fear not! there are ways to manage the stress and keep a little bit of your July self alive through the winter.