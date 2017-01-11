18 Therapists Reveal Their Secret to Happiness

"My patients would agree that the key to happiness is finding safe, intimate relationships within themselves and with others. If they quiet the voices of self-condemnation and shame and instead practice empathy, kindness, and compassion, their hearts open up to happiness and joy." -- Kirstin Naumann, MACP, MATC, LMHC

"What makes people happy (and healthy, by the way) is quality relationships with friends and spouses. Happiness, over time, is all about personal connections and community. Invest in those." -- Dr. Deborah Offner

"In our final hours, we want to know that we loved deeply and were deeply loved. So, in order to create happiness in your life, pay attention to how you talk both to yourself and others. Nurture your relationships with clean, clear, compassionate, and courageous conversations. Prioritize the relationships that are most important to you, and don't put yourself at the bottom of your to-do list." -- Sage B. Hobbs, MSC