The Art of Turning Yourself Into a Morning Person

For many people, mornings can feel like the seventh circle of hell, a circle determined by biology: you either wake up amped to grind out another day, or you slog through it. But there are subtle ways you can shift yourself into the kind of person who relishes the wee hours of the day. Here's how.

Give yourself a reason to wake up

So you want to become a morning person? Great! Welcome to the club, we have freshly baked muffins.

Before embarking on the formation of this new habit, ask yourself why you want to become a morning person. Do you want to use the extra time in your day to work on a personal project, like writing a screenplay? Do you have a career goal that can be advanced by getting to the office earlier? Do you want to be a morning person so you can lord it smugly over your friends? Any of those are fine, but having a concrete reason why you're doing this thing, and reminding yourself of that reason, will be motivating come morning when that alarm starts blaring.