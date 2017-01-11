The Secrets of Crazy-Productive People

They de-stress like it’s their job (because it should be)

Sure, it’s super trendy, and you’ve probably heard it before, but meditation is scientifically proven to make you more productive! The number of successful, clearly productive people who meditate is near infinite (yes, an infinite number of successful people meditate), and includes hot shots like Oprah, Kobe Bryant, Arianna Huffington, Jerry Seinfeld, and, like, everyone else in Hollywood and Silicon Valley. There’s a reason for it. Meditation increases focus and alertness and decreases stress, and all of those things make you more productive. But the last part is especially essential, particularly if you’re not wild about meditating. Allowing your brain the time to have space away from your busy work lets you think outside the box. Feeling stressed out all the time doesn’t help you get shit done, plain and simple. Sure, an acute burst of stress can improve performance, but that constant, buzzing feeling of anxiety most people (70% of Americans) feel at work has detrimental effects, including suppressed immunity, insomnia, depression, and cardiovascular disease. You may feel like you have to march around talking about how busy and stressed you are because everyone at your office always does -- but that’s not actually helping you do a good job. Truly productive people know how to manage their stress. So if meditating isn’t for you, do something else to get your brain to chill the fuck out. Because cutting-edge neuroscience tells us that we’re more creative when our minds are in a state of rest, which obviously can’t happen when you’re running around like a crazy person. Allowing your brain the time to have space away from your busy work lets you think outside the box, in other words. Mark Twain apparently wrote The Adventures of Tom Sawyer after spending the summer relaxing with his family, which might make you feel even worse about that time your family forced you to go to Disney World even though you were clearly too old, come on, MOM. The point is that if you start a de-stressing regimen, you might just relax your brain enough to become the next great American novelist. Guaranteed. Continue Reading