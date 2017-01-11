The Best Way to Build Lean Muscle

Building muscle is often looked at as the ultimate goal of the gym-goer, which makes sense. Muscles are great! They make you look better, ease the aging process, and can protect you from injury as you get older.

But what's the best way to build muscle?

That question has puzzled many for a long time, and it's not quite as simple as "lift a bunch of heavy things," though that's not the worst idea. There's plenty of information available about obscure lifting techniques and dietary tricks that are supposedly going to help, but a straightforward set of rules is tough to come by for anyone who's not looking to go full bodybuilder.