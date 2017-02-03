The Muscles You Can Actually Make Bigger in a Hurry

For example, you might perform two to five sets of squats lifting approximately 70% to 80% of your estimated one-rep max, only performing six to eight repetitions per set. Focus on form and the time under the load, moving slowly through each repetition to maximize the stress you're placing on your working muscles.

Give yourself a few minutes of rest between sets, then repeat, accumulating two to four sets of each exercise. You really want to tax the muscles you're targeting to stimulate muscle protein synthesis.

Blame your parents if you can't put on size

The sad reality is that pretty much everyone has a few genetic blips that might prevent them from seeing exceptional results. Maybe you're genetically predisposed to put on body fat, or maybe you have fewer satellite cells or fast-twitch fibers than your bigger, stronger friends. Or maybe you just don't have as much cross-sectional muscle area through your ass, slowing you down from building the glutes of your dreams. These things happen. Sometimes you have to work a little harder to see the results you want to see because you're fighting an uphill battle against your genes.