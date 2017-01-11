The Unsung Muscle-Building Key Everyone Forgets

For most people trying to add muscle, the basic protocol is pretty straightforward:

1. Eat a healthy, protein-rich diet

2. Exercise, specifically by pumping some iron



That'll definitely help, but there's also a third component to achieving that coveted "ripped-and-toned" look. Or, at the very least, that coveted "better-than-things-used-to-be" look. This third component has nothing to do with how much iron you pump or how many protein shakes you knock back.

It's sleep

Yes, it sounds a bit weird at first, since most people assume that getting bigger muscles means spending more time in the gym. But when you look at the actual process by which your body makes muscle, it soon becomes very apparent that the hours you spend sleeping play a huge role in developing muscle mass. The reason has to do with your hormones.

